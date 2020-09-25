Egg prices recover slowly, thanks to doctors’ advice

Consumption has shot up across country, says NECC zonal chairman

The prices of eggs, which plummeted during the initial days of the lockdown, are now witnessing a steady recovery.

Traders say production has fallen by 1 crore eggs per day, thus creating a scarcity in the market and helping to push up prices

Consumption across the State has increased considerably following advice from doctors to make eggs a part of one’s daily diet in order to build immunity against the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the poultry sector is struggling to meet the growing demand, due to reasons such as shortage of hens.

Decline in numbers

Poultry farmers did not replace around 50 lakh ‘spent hens’ due to mounting losses that they suffered during the early stages of the COVID-19 lockdown. Consequently, the population of egg-laying birds has come down to around 3.50-3.75 crore in the State, which has taken a toll on production.

Prices plummeted to ₹2.50 per egg in February. In May, the price of an egg fluctuated between ₹2.70 and ₹3.20 per piece. Prices began picking up steadily from July and now, the price of an egg is around ₹6 per piece in the retail market.

National Egg Coordination Committee (NECC) zonal chairman Kutumba Rao said that consumption has shot up across India, with supply languishing far behind demand.

The road ahead

“Farmers did not replace around 50 lakh birds last year due to a sluggish market. Another 50 lakh to 1.80 crore birds were not replaced this year in the wake of the COVID-19 lockdown. Effectively, the bird population has come down to 3.5 crore to 3.75 crore. So, the production will be around 3 crore to 3.25 crore eggs per day. It will take another four to five months for total replacement and improved production. Still, compared to other States, egg prices are lower in Andhra Pradesh,” he said.

Andhra Pradesh Poultry Federation general secretary P. Subba Reddy said that the poultry industry has taken the maximum hit as wholesale prices have slipped below the break-even level due to rising inventories. About one crore birds were either sold or culled as the farm owners were unable to bear the losses during the initial phases of the lockdown. Adverse rumours regarding eating of poultry items had badly affected the sector and chicken was sold at throwaway prices. Now, apart from awareness among people, reduction in prices and subsequent stabilisation of feeding price has also helped the farmers. Feed price, which had increased from ₹17 to ₹27 per kg, has stabilised again,” he said.