Efftronics appraised at Level 3 of CMMI

The research and development unit of the city-based technology company Efftronics Systems Pvt. Ltd. has been appraised at Level 3 of the Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) by the CMMI Institute of Carnegie Mellon University, USA.

“The company is now one among the nine information technology companies in India to have Level 3 appraisal of CMMI and across the globe only about 100 companies have the same appraisal,” Efftronics managing director D. Rama Krishna announced at a press conference. “The appraisal formally puts us at par with a number of world class organisations. Maturity Level 3 indicates that the organisation is performing at a defined level and processes are well characterised and understood,” said Efftronics executive manager D. Anvesh.

Mr. Rama Krishna said that since 1990 Efftronics has invested over 1,500 man years of research and development in building digital products, solutions and the company has also forayed into Internet of Things (IoT), analytics, machine learning, artificial intelligence (AI), smart home and smart cities technologies and others.

The appraisal team from CMMI Institute conducted benchmark appraisal between January 21 and January 29 at Efftronics.

The appraisal is valid for three years.