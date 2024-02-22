ADVERTISEMENT

Efforts underway to develop Manginapudi Beach as major tourist site: Collector

February 22, 2024 06:58 am | Updated 06:59 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

He said security of tourists is being given utmost importance, and that CCTV cameras would be set up at four places on the beach

The Hindu Bureau

Krishna District Collector P. Rajababu inspected the Manginapudi beach near Machilipatnam on February 21. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Plans are on to develop Manginapudi beach near Machilipatnam as a major tourist attraction and steps are being taken to provide the requisite infrastructure and public amenities to achieve this goal, said Krishna District Collector P. Rajababu.

After planting coconut trees along the beach, Mr. Rajababu said these trees, 300 in number, were brought from Chennai, at a cost of ₹12 lakh as part of the beach beautification and development plan. The trees, aged between 10 and 15, were planted on the beach using a crane.

“Toilets are being constructed at a cost of ₹40 lakh while ₹12 lakh has been set aside for arranging high mast lighting at four places along the beach,” the Collector said.

Mr. Rajababu appreciated Machilipatnam MLA Perni Venkataramaiah for contributing ₹20 lakh for the construction of toilets. Various companies too have come forward to give funds for the purpose, the Collector said.

He said security of tourists is being given utmost importance, and that CCTV cameras would be set up at four places on the beach. Parking spaces also have been arranged and fares would be collected based on the type of the vehicle. All of the funds collected would be used in developing the beach, Mr. Rajababu said.

District Joint Collector Gitanjali Sharma, Mayor C. Venkateswaramma and leaders Perni Krishnamurthy joined the Collector in the plantation programme.

