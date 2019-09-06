Efforts are on to double fish production: Giriraj Singh

Union Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries Giriraj Singh has said that the government is aiming at doubling the average production of fish from the present three tonnes per acre to six tonnes in the near future.

Mr. Singh visited the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Aquaculture (RGCA) at Manikonda village in Krishna district on Thursday.

“The RGCA is a wing of the Marine Products Exports Development Authority (MPEDA) and Manikonda is the only brood stock development centre of Genetically Improved Farmed Tilapia (GIFT) in the country,” MPEDA Joint Director Anil Kumar explained the Minister.

Mr. Kumar told the Minister that Tilapia fish production would be around seven tonnes per acre.

Mr. Singh visited the brood stock points, hatcheries and the Tilapia fish tanks being reared by RGCA. He went round the centre and interacted with the officials and aqua farmers.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the Centre had so far sanctioned about ₹850 crore to A.P. for the development of fisheries and efforts were on to sanction ₹150 crore.

Krishna district Collector A. Md. Imtiaz and others accompanied the Minister.

Mr. Singh also visited Growel Feeds manufacturing unit at Mudinepalli of West Godavari district later.