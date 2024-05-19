EC appoints news SPs for three districts in State

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has appointed new Superintendents of Police (SPs) for three districts, in which the State government took action on the SPs over the post-poll violence.

The EC has issued orders appointing Mallika Garg as Palnadu district SP, V. Harshavardhan Raju as Tirupati SP, and Gowthami Sali as Anantapur district SP. Orders to this effect were issued on Saturday. The SPs shall take charge immediately and a compliance report should be submitted to the Commission, the order said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.