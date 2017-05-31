Eateries in city observe bandh against tax hike

Citizens on Tuesday were forced to scout for eateries by going an extra mile to grab their breakfast and lunch as a majority of the hotels and restaurants did not open until evening.

In support of the call given by the South India Hotels and Restaurants’ Association to protest against the enhanced tax on food at hotels and restaurants, hotels and restaurants in the city led by the Vijayawada Hotels’ Association observed a bandh on Tuesday.

It was the employees and bachelors, who mostly eat out and depend on hotels, who were mainly affected due to the bandh. All the tiffin and fast food outlets, which fall under the non-air-conditioned category of eateries, were closed.

Impact on business

Barring a few restaurants, including international chain brands and coffee shops, a majority of the restaurants belonging to air-conditioned category also remained closed.

There are about 250 hotels and restaurants which are members of the Vijayawada Hotels’ Association.

The main demand of the hoteliers is rolling back the proposed tax of 18% to the current 5%. Though the enhancement of tax does not directly impact the eatery owners, they fear that the burden on customers would have a negative effect on their business.