East Godavari ryots, agents permitted to export flowers

The Department of Horticulture has begun granting permission for the export of flowers from the East Godavari district to various destinations across South India.

Farmers and agents trade flowers at the Kadiyapulanka flower market, Rajamahendravaram, Alamuru and Mandapeta rythu bazaars, directly exporting them to Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Chennai, Vijayawada, Hyderabad and other destinations. However, the trade has been badly affected due to the lockdown. Horticulture Department assistant director S. Rammohana Rao said the district administration is ensuring safe export of flowers to various States during the lockdown period by granting transportation permission for farmers and traders.