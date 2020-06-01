E-learning: ANU gets global certification

Acharya Nagarjuna University has got QS I-Gauge E-Lead certification for excellence in ensuring preparedness of Indian higher education for the digital age.

ANU has become the first Indian university to receive e-learning excellence for Academic Digitization Certification from the coveted QS I -Gauge – the Indian wing of QS Ranking learning excellence.

The certificates were conferred virtually and colleges were assessed on the quality of online education.

The I-Gauge has certified ANU as a globally recognised and benchmarked higher education institution to offer online education programmes.

Online classes and e-learning need to be benchmarked with the best in practices and this certification ensures that ANU is meeting exceptional parameters and offers the best and engaging solution to its students.

Vice-Chancellor, ANU, Rajasekhar Patteti, said that ANU has always tried to benchmark its teaching, learning and quality assurance systems with the best available ones in the world.

The key process of promoting effective online learning involved transforming the user journey of students and faculty members from a physical classroom to an online platform, ensuring a seamless transition.

The online system required video connectivity for video and audio conferencing for groups and individuals with online direct messaging, and resource sharing from any access point like phones, laptops or handheld tablets. "With captive student data, we set up the virtual technology infrastructure expeditiously and efficiently with complete data protection," said the V-C.