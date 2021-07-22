Durga temple spruced up for Sakambari fest

VIJAYAWADA

22 July 2021 09:33 IST

Temple decorated with vegetables for three-day event; devotees told to follow COVID guidelines

The Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam is geared up to organise a three-day Sakambari Devi festival from Thursday.

The annual Sakambari Devi festival is a special occasion for transforming the presiding deity goddess Kanaka Durga at the Indrakeeladri into goddess Sakambari Devi in Aashaada maasam of Telugu calendar.

Kanaka Durga temple authorities have spruced up the temple precincts with vegetables of all kinds, including lady’s finger, brinjal, cucumber, green chillies, carrot, and leafy vegetables. And, of course, the idol of the goddess was also decorated with vegetables.

The temple priests transform the presiding deity to propitiate her for bountiful rain and a good harvest of food, grains and vegetables.

The festival begins with Vighneswara pooja, Punyah vachanam, Akhanda deeparadhana etc rituals. A host of rituals are planned for the festival. Chandi Parayana, Chandi Homam, Santi Poushtika Homam, etc., would be performed for the well-being of the people.

COVID guidelines

The event, however, will follow all COVID-19 guidelines. The devotees have to wear masks and follow COVID guidelines. The body temperatures would be checked at the entry of the queue lines. Any devotee whose body temperature was found to be above normal would not be allowed to enter the temple.

Temple EO Bhramaramba said that the devotees who wanted to donate vegetables could contact toll-free number 1800 425 9099.