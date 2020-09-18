Durga flyover to be thrown open today

The newly constructed Kanakadurga flyover on the Vijayawada-Hyderabad national highway will be opened for traffic from Friday, according to Vijayawada MP Kesineni Srinivas.
However, there would be no formal inauguration as Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, who was supposed to inaugurate the flyover virtually, tested positive for COVID-19 and fell ill.
Mr. Srinivas announced on his official twitter account that the flyover inauguration couldn’t be done and it has been postponed.
He said that in the interest of the public, it will be opened for traffic.
The foundation stone for the 2.3 kilometre six-lane flyover was laid on December 5, 2015 by Mr. Gadkari who was the Union Minister of Surface Transport then.
The deadline for completion of the project was missed numerous times and the formal inauguration too was postponed due to various reasons in the past month.
Local authorities have not made any announcement in this regard as of Thursday evening.
