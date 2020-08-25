Durga flyover opening on Sept. 4: MP

Vijayawada MP Kesineni Srinivas (Nani) on Monday said that the Kanaka Durga flyover would be inaugurated virtually by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on September 4.

Mr. Nani and others inspected the ongoing construction works.

The completion of the flyover would fulfill the long cherished dream of denizens. Many parties said that the flyover was not possible here but the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) soon after coming to power took up the construction of the flyover.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy did gross injustice to the region but did not create any hurdles to the flyover as it did not fall under his command. Else, he would have spoiled the flyover also, he added.