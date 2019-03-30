Those who were keeping an eye for YSR Congress Party president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy were dumbfounded when he began using sign language to communicate with the audience at Santhanuthalapadu in Prakasam district. This happened while party candidate T.J.R. Sudhakar Babu was addressing the gathering and Mr. Jagan had not yet been given the mike. Mr Jagan kept pointing to his eyes with the index and middle fingers of the right hand and then tried to show that flags were coming in the way of the television cameras. This dumb charades went for nearly two minutes before the party workers carrying the flags understood what Mr Jagan was trying to tell them. When Mr. Sudhakar Babu gave him a questioning look, Mr Jagan continued communicating with him in sigh language to make his point.