Drones to keep tab on lockdown violators

Physically keeping a tab on the lockdown violators in the narrow lanes and bylanes of old city of Kurnool and some other colonies has turned out to be a major challenge. The Kurnool police have mounted a public address system on the drones and are flying them in the areas that are inaccessible.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Administration) Gowthami Sali on Saturday launched the operation in the city to allow the police to keep a watch on the movement of people through the camera mounted on it. Initially, the drones were tested at the Kondareddy Buruju in the city and surrounding areas with e-Cops and Police Communications wing personnel assisting her in the whole process. Coming out of the houses without any genuine need or purpose, would be punishable and those going out on two-wheelers / four-wheelers without authorisation would be penalised, she added.

The Kurnool district police on Saturday filed 276 cases for the violations under Sections 188, 269, 270 and 271 of IPC on 674 persons. In addition to these 1,237 cases under Motor Vehicle Act were also filed and challans to the tune of ₹6.25 lakh were imposed, confiscating 573 vehicles. Meanwhile, in Anantapur district shops violating the lockdown norms were penalised and 3,407 cases were filed against 6,998 persons. The police also filed 1,450 cases under Sections 188, 269, 270, 271 of IPC.