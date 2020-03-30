Drones out to sanitise city

The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation has pressed into service huge drones to sanitise the premises of the Government General Hospital where a COVID-19 treatment centre has been set up.

On Monday, the drones were used to spray sodium hypochlorite disinfectant on the premises of the GGH. Municipal Commissioner V. Prasanna Venkatesh witnessed the drone operations as they were started in the morning.

Also, the drones would be used in the containment zones and COVID-19 hotspots in the city where the movement of the public is strictly not allowed.

Each of the five drones roped in by the civic body is capable of carrying 10 litres of disinfectant and can cover the entire area under 500 metres radius from the starting point. It could also be used to spray disinfectant on highrise buildings.