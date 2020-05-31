Driving licence validity extended till July 31

VIJAYAWADA

31 May 2020 23:32 IST

Deputy Transport Commissioner (DTC) of Krishna district S. Venkateswara Rao on Sunday said in view of the lockdown, the validity of the driving licence, vehicle registration certificate and fitness certificate (that lapsed during the lockdown period) would be extended till July 31.

In a statement, the DTC said the LLR and driving licene tests were being resumed from June 1. Mr. Rao said that following a directive by the government, the vehicles that were seized for operating unlawfully in the lockdown period and cases were booked against them, were being released without collecting any fine and the owners of the vehicles could collect them from the RTA office.

Mr. Rao said people who wanted learner’s licence should download the RTO exam app from Google play store and practice before actually visiting the office. He said to avoid crowding, the candidate who books a slot for the test, should visit the RTO office alone by wearing face mask and maintaining social distancing was mandatory.

