A driver died on the spot when a coal-laden lorry collided with a tipper near Mirzapuram pond under Nuzvid police limits in Krishna district on Friday.

The Nuzvid police rushed to the spot and pulled out the body of the lorry driver identified as Jada Veerababu, 40. The driver of the tipper escaped with minor injuries. The police shifted the body to the government hospital, Nuzvid, for post-mortem. A case has been registered.