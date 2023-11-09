DRI officials seize 731 kg of ganja, worth about ₹2.19 crore, one arrested

November 09, 2023 01:52 pm | Updated 01:52 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) conducted a raid at a place in the outskirts of Vijayawada and seized about 731 kgs of marijuana or ganja (Cannabis), being smuggled from the Agency area of Alluri Sitharama Raju district and was transported to the neighbouring States. The seized ganja is said to be worth around ₹2.19 crores.

On a tip-off, the DRI team intercepted a lorry and recovered the cannabis (ganja) packets concealed in a specially fabricated chamber under the truck on November 7. The vehicle driver was arrested and produced in the court.

Investigation officers are trying to trace the main smugglers and the origin and destination of the contraband stuff.

DRI officials registered a case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and investigation is on, said the officers in a release.