Dr. Ramesh Babu gets lifetime achievement award

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan presented the lifetime achievement award to cardiologist and director of Dr. Ramesh Cardiac and Multi Speciality Hospitals P. Ramesh Babu for his research on heart diseases. Dr. B.R .Ambedkar University selected him for the award which was presented by the Governor during the AP Science Congress - 2019 held at the university here on Thursday.

Mr. Ramesh Babu has been in the news for entering the Guinness Book of World Records for holding a gathering of the largest number of heart surgery patients in Vijayawada recently.

Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram, Minister for Roads and Buildings Dharmana Krishnadas, university Vice-Chancellor Koona Ramji and others congratulated Dr. Ramesh Babu on receiving the honour.

Lifestyle changes

Earlier, giving a lecture on heart diseases, Dr. Ramesh Babu said even youngsters were becoming victims of heart diseases nowadays mainly because of lifestyle changes. With the availability of advanced technology, probability of heart problems could be identified at an early stage. Heart issues could be identified 15 years before their occurrence and rectified,” he said.

Dr. Ramesh Babu said that telemedicine was the right way to extend medical support to people living in rural areas. He said that his group of hospitals was giving top priority to intensive research and sharing of knowledge among cardiologists to handle different types of cases effectively.