Double murder plan foiled in Anantapur district

20 January 2021 08:46 IST

Six held in connection with case, one absconding

The Kalyandurg police in Anantapur district, with the help of Central Crime Station here, foiled a double murder attempt and arrested six persons, including those who provided explosives to the culprits, on Tuesday. The police also recovered 23 improvised country bombs from Thippepalli.

Anantapur Superintendent of Police B. Satya Yesu Babu at a press conference here said that the mastermind behind the murder plan was an absconding woman, identified as Mutyalamma. The police nabbed her three related persons- E. Rajasekhar, 25, Devarakonda Ramachandra, 50, and G. Lingaraju-for hatching the plot to kill E. Chandrasekhar and E. Gangadhar.

They wanted to take revenge for the murder of their close relative E. Gopal in 2010. Gopal was a relative of E. Rajasekhar, while E. Chandrasekhar and Gangadhar were accused in the 2010 murder case related to sexual jealousy. They were also accused in the killing of E. Durgappa in a landmine blast at Ralla Anantapur in 2019. Durgappa was also a relative of Rajasekhar, hence he allegedly planned the murder of the two along with his mother and took the help of V. Hari, V. Nagesh and another person to procure detonators for making bombs in Thippepalli, said the SP.

