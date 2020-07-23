Vijayawada

Don’t Dalits have a right to live in State, asks Lokesh

TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh on Wednesday pointed an accusing finger at the police for the death of a Dalit youth, Kiran, at Chirala in Prakasam district. “For not wearing a mask, the police attacked the youth, which lead to his death,” he alleged. In a tweet, Mr. Lokesh said, “Many doubts are being raised on the law and order situation. Instead of protecting the people, the police are indulging in atrocities at the behest of the YSRCP leaders.” Wondering whether Dalits had no right to live in A.P., he said, “In East Godavari, the police tonsured a Dalit youth. He was beaten for questioning the authorities about the rampant sand smuggling.”

