Donations pour in for COVID relief

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) employees donated their one-day salary to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to enable the government to take up measures to tackle COVID-19.

TTD Trust Board Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy and representatives of the employees associations on Monday handed over a demand draft for ₹83,86,747at the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

Hetero Group of companies MD Vamsi Krishna handed over a cheque for ₹ 5 crore to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The group said that it provided PPE kits, medicines, masks worth ₹1 crore to the State. Also, ₹2 crore worth essential commodities, medicines and sanitisers were handed over to the Visakhapatnam district Collector under CSR initiative. The Adani Foundation announced that it would donate ₹ 2 crore to Andhra Pradesh. Gautam Adani announced the contribution on his Twitter handle and mentioned the gratifying efforts undertaken to curb the vast spread of the virus across the country.

Devi Sea Foods MD Brahmanandam handed over a cheque for ₹1 crore to the CMO towards the CM’s Relief Fund.