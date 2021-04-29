Doctors, nurse held for ‘selling’ Remdesivir at high prices

Personnel of the Police Commissioner’s Task Force (CTF) arrested four persons, including a doctor, a head nurse and a medical representative, for allegedly selling fake Remdesivir vials and two more doses at higher prices in separate cases on Wednesday.

On a tip-off, a doctor in NRI Hospital, Mangalagiri, A. Bhanu Pratap, and a medical representative, P. Veera Babu, were arrested when they were allegedly trying to sell two fake injections at ₹36,000 each, at Sitara Centre. Another accused, Pavan of Hyderabad, is at large, said Police Commissioner B. Srinivasulu.

In another case, the team led by CTF Additional DCP K.V. Srinivas Rao arrested an RMP Shaik Nazeer Basha and head nurse, Pushpa Latha, when they were trying to sell three Remdesivir injections at ₹1.10 lakh at a hospital.

The police also recovered the fake vials and the two original doses of the injection from the accused in the two cases, Mr. Srinivasulu said.