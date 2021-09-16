‘Do not seek jobs, provide them’: Chadaram Sivaji

GUNTUR

16 September 2021 10:31 IST

Dr. Sivaji later paid respects to Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvarayya, and stated that India was an agriculture-driven country, but it had also produced world-renowned engineers.

Engineers should strive to create marvels that last forever, said Chadaram Sivaji, Scientist-G, Department of Science and Technology, New Delhi.

Speaking at the Engineer’s Day celebrations at Vignan University, Dr. Sivaji said there were infinite possibilities to do something wrong, and yet all the engineers should strive to find solutions.

He said engineering was related to every person right from birth, and suggested that students should adapt themselves to any kind of situation. “Engineers are the parameters for the country’s economy,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Dr. Sivaji later paid respects to Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvarayya, and stated that India was an agriculture-driven country, but it had also produced world-renowned engineers. He said students should not become job seekers. Instead, they should become job providers, he added.

Prakash Krishnamoorthy, Head - Strategic Talent Initiatives, Leadership Talent Acquisition and Campus Hiring L&T Technology Services Limited, spoke.

Chairman Lavu Rathaiah, Vice-Chancellor M.Y.S. Prasad, and Registrar M.S. Raghunathan were present.