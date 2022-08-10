District police chief lauds young rifle shooter

Mr. Tata congratulated Mr. Murari on his rare achievement

NTR district police commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata appreciates I. Satya Venkata Murari who won four awards in the rifle shooting competitions held in Telangana, in Vijayawada on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Commissioner of Police, NTR District, Kanthi Rana Tata appreciated young rifle shooter Inapalli Satya Venkata Murari of the district for winning four medals at the State Level Rifle Shooting competition (Telangana) held recently in Hyderabad Central University.

Mr. Murari along with his father, Nandigama circle inspector (rural) I. Nagendra Kumar met Mr. Tata in the city on Tuesday.

Mr. Tata congratulated Mr. Murari and said that it was a rare achievement as he competed against shooters aged many years more than him in various categories.

Mr. Murari won the gold medal in 10-metre rifle shooting in the sub-youth men category and three silver medals in youth men, junior men and men categories.