District officials lay focus on fool-proof security at strongrooms

Published - May 19, 2024 03:57 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Collectors and Superintendents of Police visit the venues where EVMs are stored and direct personnel manning them to keep a strict vigil

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Police Commissioner P.H.D. Ramakrishna and NTR district Joint Collector P. Sampath Kumar reviewing the security at the strongroom in Ibrahimpatnam on Saturday.

With the Election Commission of India taking a tough stance in the wake of post-poll violence in the State, officials of various districts on Saturday reviewed the security in place at the strongrooms where EVMs were stored..

District Collectors and Superintendents of Police instructed the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), the Armed Reserve (AR) and the Law and Order police to maintain strict vigil at the strongrooms.

Vijayawada Police Commissioner P.H.D. Ramakrishna and NTR district Joint Collector P. Sampath Kumar inspected the security at Nova and Nimra Colleges, where EVMs were kept in safe custody. Mr. Ramakrishna said that a three-tier security was arranged at the strongrooms.

Eluru district Collector V. Prasanna Venkatesh and Superintendent of Police D. Mary Prasanthi visited the strongroom at C.R.R. Engineering College, and directed the personnel there to be alert round the clock.

West Godavari Superintendent of Police Ajitha Vajendla inspecting the strongroom in Bhimavaram.

West Godavari Collector Sumit Kumar and Superintendent of Police Ajitha Vajendla inspected the security arrangements put in place at the strongrooms located in Vishnu and S.R.K.R. Engineering Colleges in Bhimavaram. The SP said that Section 144 was in force at the strongrooms, and stern action would be taken against those violating it.

Prakasam district Collector A.S. Dinesh Kumar directed the police personnel deployed at the strongroom to be on high alert.

