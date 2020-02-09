Disha police station to be set up in Narasaraopet

The first Disha police station in the district will be set up in Narsaraopet, according to Superintendent of Guntur Rural Ch. Vijaya Rao.

Awareness programmes

The model police station will be manned by mostly women police and headed by a DSP, he added. This will be among the 18 police stations proposed in the State as part of the implementation of Disha Bill 2019.

Mr. Vijaya Rao said that Sri Lakshmi, DSP of Tenali, would be the nodal officer for implementation of Disha Bill in Guntur Rural district. Awareness programme would be held about the law in the coming days.

Earlier, the SP along with his staff, took part in the live video conferencing of the inauguration of Disha Police Station in Rajamahendravaram and the launch of Disha mobile app by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Mr. Vijaya Rao said the Bill was the first-of-its kind in the State and was being brought about by the A.P. government to ensure that the accused in the incidents of violence against women were charge sheeted within 14 days and sentences pronounced within 21 days.