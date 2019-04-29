Director Ram Gopal Varma not allowed to enter Vijayawada

Police on Sunday denied permission to Lakshmi’s NTR crew, including its director Ram Gopal Varma, to promote the film in the city before its release. A team of police personnel rounded up Mr. Varma, film producer Rakesh Reddy and the crew after they landed at Gannavaram International Airport, and prevented them from entering Vijayawada.

The film producer and writer tweeted, “There is no democracy in AP”, and “Power is being misused by the government. They can only misuse power, but no one can stop the truth. Two hotels cancelled accommodation to my crew though I booked and paid in advance.”

The movie, Lakshmi's NTR, reportedly shows the fall from grace of veteran film actor and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) founder Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s role in it. TDP leaders approached the court, urging the film’s released be halted during the Assembly and Parliament elections in the State, held on April 11.

Mr. Varma along with his crew came to the city to address a press conference on the biopic. When the police made it clear to them that Section 30 and Section 144 were in force and peace might be disturbed, they entered into an argument with police officers, who confined them to the airport.