Digital proof of driving licence is now valid, thanks to MP’s initiative

04 October 2020 00:56 IST

Srikrishnadevarayulu wrote to the Centre seeking the relief in 2019

The next time a policeman waves at you to stop, do not get anxious even if you are not carrying physical copies of your driving licence, registration certificates etc. All you need to have is scanned copies or PDF of the papers.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has recently notified that vehicle drivers would now be able to present digital/electronic copies of their vehicle documents, including driving licence and registration certificate, thanks to a plea by Member of Parliament, Narsaraopet, Lavu Srikrishnadevarayulu.

The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act 2019 has brought in several new changes, but also has put in place hefty fines for violators. In 2019, the MP wrote to Union Minister for Road Transport Nitin Gadkari suggesting digitisation of vehicle documents after recognising the plight of students and young vehicle drivers who were regularly stopped and harassed by traffic police. Drivers not carrying physical copies of valid documents had to pay up hefty fines or wait for a family member to fetch the physical copy. This wasted the driver’s time and caused inconvenience to their families.

Now if the electronic versions of the documents presented to the officials are validated, there is no need to produce physical documents.

“I welcome digitisation of driving documents as it will ease compliance for lakhs of drivers. This incident goes to show the power of youth coming together and approaching responsible public representatives to bring about positive developments,” said Mr. Krishnadevarayulu.