Differentlyabled giventricycles

Sri Gurudeva Charitable Trust on Friday distributed 60 tricycles among the physically challenged persons.

On the occasion of its 20th anniversary, the trust also distributed essential commodities and clothes to those who lost their livelihood due to lockdown in the wake of COVID-19. Trust founder Raparthi Jagadish Babu said that the tricycles would help them go to hospitals and other places since many physically challenged could not get immediate medical aid in the absence of support from others and transport facility.

He said that artificial limbs would be distributed free of cost to them in the first week of October. He promised help to the elderly persons and orphans also.