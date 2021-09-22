Differences between YSRCP MP, MLA out in the open

Bharat warns Raja against tarnishing party’s image

YSRCP Rajamahendravaram MP Margani Bharat on Tuesday dared party’s Rajanagaram MLA Jakkampudi Raja to reveal evidence, if any, of his association with the TDP leaders instead of tarnishing the image of the party.

Speaking to newsmen here on Tuesday, Mr. Bharat warned Mr. Raja to stop attempts to tarnish his image as well as that of the party’s at a time when the Rajamahendravaram segment was being developed on all fronts.

“I am bound to the party. I have been a committed worker of the party. I am coordinating with various public representatives for the development of the constituency. The flyover projects, the funds granted to Adikavi Nannaya University and a medical college are a few examples of my contribution,” said Mr. Bharat.

Mr. Bharat further advised Mr. Raja to strive for the development of the party and “stop encouraging anti-social activities, including operation of blade batches.”

“Being elder to you, my advice is to put an end to the activities and mud-slinging initiatives that will tarnish the party image in the district,”said Mr. Bharat.

Mr. Bharat further said that he had not been invited to participate in any developmental activities in the Rajanagaram Assembly segment despite the grant of ₹60 lakh funds for various works.

“I cannot stoop to your level. However, it is the need of the hour to work together for the development of the parliamentary segment and the party.” he added.