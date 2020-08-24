Dialysis centre coming up in Tiruvuru

VIJAYAWADA

24 August 2020 23:55 IST

Krishna Collector A. Md. Imtiaz said that the government would set up a dialysis centre at a cost of ₹3 crore for the benefit of the people in the tribal areas, at Tiruvuru.

Mr. Imtiaz along with Tiruvuru MLA K. Rakshana Nidhi conducted a review meeting with the officials of the Health and Tribal Welfare Departments here on Monday.

Mr. Imtiaz said 380 persons suffering from kidney-related ailments had been identified and 22 of them were being provided dialysis treatment through private hospitals. A dialysis centre would be set up on the premises of the Tiruvuru area hospital.

Mr. Imtiaz told the officials to make arrangements for the infrastructure and recruit manpower on a contract basis.

Regarding claims of forest rights, he said 350 appeals from forest dwellers were received and for 81 of them, 102 acres of land been readied.

On October 2 documents would be handed over to the dwellers, he said.