Dial 9491058200 for all info about COVID

VIJAYAWADA

17 July 2020 00:20 IST

District Collector A.Md. Imtiaz has said that people experiencing COVID symptoms can dial call centre number 94910 58200 for all information related COVID testing, treatment and others.

In a release, Mr. Imitiaz said that the district had sufficient beds available and testing capacities were being increased. He said so far 1.40 lakh samples were tested in the district.

On the other hand, an information centre-cum-reception had been set up at the Government General Hospital, which is designated COVID treatment facility in the city.

The centre would be open between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. and relatives of COVID patients being treated in the hospital could inquire about the health condition of the patients concerned.