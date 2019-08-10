DGP reviews security arrangements for I-Day

Director-General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang on Friday visited the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) and reviewed security for Independence Day celebrations.

With the Centre alerting States over possible terror strikes, Mr. Sawang, along with Police Commissioner Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner V. Prasanna Venkatesh, DCP Vijaya Rao and other officials visited the stadium and enquired about the security.

Mr. Tirumala Rao and Prasanna Venkatesh explained about the VIP gallery, parking places, galleries for visitors and the entrance gates for each gallery.

Later, the police officials reviewed the rehearsals done by the police contingents for the Independence Day celebrations.

NDRF praised

Mr. Sawang praised the NDRF, Police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the Fire department personnel, who helped in the rescue of stranded fishermen in Godavari floods in East Godavari district on Friday.

“With the help of the police, NDRF, SDRF and the fire personnel, all the 31 stranded people were rescued through boats and later airlifted to a safe place,” Mr. Sawang said.

NDRF 10th Battalion Commandant Zahid Khan and Dy. Commandant D.N. Singh said that a 10-member team led by Diwakar Singh Ravi evacuated 36 flood victims from the upper cofferdam at Gandi Pochamma temple, which was inundated in the flood.

They were rescued through an AP Tourism boat and later by an Indian Navy chopper, Mr. Khan said.

West Godavari Joint Collector M. Venugopal Reddy and Rampachodavaram Revenue Divisional Officer Srinivas monitored the operation, Mr. Singh said.