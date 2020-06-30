DGP pats woman constable for donating blood

Director-General of Police (DGP) D. Gautam Sawang praised woman constable R. Naga Saraswathi (Swathi), for responding to a health emergency situation and donating blood to a pregnant woman.

Ms. Swathi, attached to the Disha Mahila Police Station in the town, responded to a message on a social media group and donated blood to Venkata Lakshmi on Sunday.

The pregnant woman, who was admitted in Avanigadda Government Hospital for delivery, was referred to District Headquarters Hospital, Machilipatnam, for better treatment.

“I am proud of having such a humanitarian in my department. The helping nature of Ms. Swathi, particularly in the time of the pandemic, is inspiring to many officers in Police Department,” Mr. Sawang told The Hindu on Monday.

The DGP in a video conference interacted with the woman head constable and Disha Mahila Police Station Deputy Superintendent of Police Azeez, on Monday. He appreciated Ms. Swathi for her immediate response to a patient in emergency as a woman.

Superintendent of Police M. Ravindranath Babu said that Swathi, a graduate, joined the department in 2004, and served in Inaguduru, Robertsonpeta and Machilipatnam stations. Later, she was posted in the Mahila Police Station.

“She headed the handball team during the All India Police Duty Meet in 2019, and won gold medal and ₹3 lakh cash award for winning in the tournament,” the SP said.

Social service

“I donated blood thrice earlier. To a woman patient when her platelet count decreased and to two others in emergency cases. I am also a member of Helping Spot, which has been rendering social service activities,” Ms. Swathi told the DGP.

Family members of Venkata Lakshmi also praised Swathi, and asked her to be a role model for other staff in the Police Department.