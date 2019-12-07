DGP pats Home Guards for role in maintaining peace

Director-General of Police D. Gautam Sawang has said that government is providing insurance policy for Home Guards on a par with the police constables in Andhra Pradesh, and more welfare schemes for Home Guards are in the offing.

On the occasion of 57th Home Guards Raising Day on Friday, Mr. Sawang greeted the Home Guards and praised them for helping the police in maintaining law and order.

Vijayawada Police Commissioner Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala received the guard of honour from the Home Guards and the contingents who participated in the parade in connection with the Home Guards Raising Day, at Police Parade Grounds.

The Police Commissioner said that 1,063 home guards were working in law and order, CID, crime, drivers, computer section, task force and other wings. They were also on deputation in various State and Central government departments, he said. Home Guards were donating one day salary ₹4 lakh to their retired colleagues and those who died on duty in the commissionerate. They paid about ₹1.57 crore to 40 families in the past few years in the city, Mr. Tirumala Rao said.