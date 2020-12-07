DGP lauds home guards’ role

58th Raising Day celebrated

The 58th Home Guards Raising Day was celebrated in the City Armed Reserve Police Parade Grounds in the city on Sunday.

Director-General of Police (DGP) D. Gautam Sawang conveyed wishes to home guards and appreciated them for helping the police in discharging their duties.

Mr. Sawang said the government, besides increasing their salaries, is providing health insurance, education for their children and insurance facility. Besides, housing, Arogyasri, maternity leave for women home guards were being provided, the DGP said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vikrant Patil and DCP (administration) D. Mary Prasanthi and other officers participated in the Home Guards Raising Day celebrations in Vijayawada.

Parade

Superintendent of Police M. Ravindranath Babu received the guard of honour from the home guards at Machilipatnam. Additional SP, DSPs and other officers attended the celebrations.

In Eluru, Superintendent of Police K. Narayan Naik reviewed the home guards parade at Police Kalyana Mandapam.

The officers presented merit certificates to the seniors and those who performed extraordinary duties.