DGP flags off walkathon to spread awareness on breast cancer

Director General of Police (DGP) D. Gautam Sawang on Tuesday flagged off a walkathon organised by The Hindu, in association with HCG Cancer Institute, Vijayawada, at K.V.S.R. Siddhartha College of Pharmaceutical Sciences to create awareness on breast cancer.

The programme was organised, marking the breast cancer awareness month.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that women aged between 25 and 40 years were prone to breast cancer and the disease could be prevented if detected at the early stage. The DGP exhorted the students to create awareness on breast cancer.

Poster released

“Healthy diet is the key to prevent a majority of diseases,” he said.

The DGP also released a poster on breast cancer awareness designed by the HCG Institute.

Carrying placards, students took part in the walkathon which began at the K.V.S.R. Siddhartha College of Pharmaceutical Sciences and covered Tickle Road, Jammichettu Centre and M.G. Road. They students raised slogans against breast cancer.

Participating in the programme, HCG Cancer Institute Regional Director Gopichand said about 1.60 lakh new cases were being reported every year and 80,000 deaths were occurring in Andhra Pradesh.

Poor awareness

“About 60% of the cases are diagnosed in critical stage due to lack of awareness among women,” said Dr. Gopichand.

The doctors and the DGP also exchanged mementos on the occasion.

College principal Dr. Devella Rao, HCG Institute Chief Operating Officers Sridhar Muni and Sivarama Krishna and other officials also participated in the programme.