Vijayawada

Devotees throng Siva temples on the last Monday of Karthika Masam

A pipe lets out milk anointed to the deity of the Sivalayam at Ramavarappadu into Ryves Canal where boys help devotees leave diyas in the canal as well as collect the discarded diyas, in Vijayawada on Monday.

A pipe lets out milk anointed to the deity of the Sivalayam at Ramavarappadu into Ryves Canal where boys help devotees leave diyas in the canal as well as collect the discarded diyas, in Vijayawada on Monday.   | Photo Credit: V RAJU

more-in

Women devotees take part in lighting oil lamps with a pack of 365 wicks

Sivalayams across the city reverberated with the chants of Lord Siva as several devotees visited various temples in the city on the occasion of the last Monday of the Karthika Masam.

Devotees took a holy dip in Krishna river at Prakasam Barrage. While devotees downstream of the barrage were allowed to take a dip in the river, those visiting the upstream of the barrage were restricted to taking shower baths due to high water level in the river.

Devotees formed long queues to offer prayers at the Patha Sivalayam in One Town where women took part in the age-old tradition of lighting oil lamps with a pack of 365 wicks and performed the ‘Satyanarayana Vratam.’ Devotees also thronged other temples of Lord Siva in the city such as Ramalingeswara Swamy temple in Yanamalakuduru, Rama Koti temple at Satyanarayana Puram and Sivalayam temple at Ramavarappadu.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Vijayawada
Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 26, 2019 10:22:03 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Vijayawada/devotees-throng-siva-temples-on-the-last-monday-of-karthika-masam/article30084230.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY