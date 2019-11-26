Devotees throng Siva temples on the last Monday of Karthika Masam

Sivalayams across the city reverberated with the chants of Lord Siva as several devotees visited various temples in the city on the occasion of the last Monday of the Karthika Masam.

Devotees took a holy dip in Krishna river at Prakasam Barrage. While devotees downstream of the barrage were allowed to take a dip in the river, those visiting the upstream of the barrage were restricted to taking shower baths due to high water level in the river.

Devotees formed long queues to offer prayers at the Patha Sivalayam in One Town where women took part in the age-old tradition of lighting oil lamps with a pack of 365 wicks and performed the ‘Satyanarayana Vratam.’ Devotees also thronged other temples of Lord Siva in the city such as Ramalingeswara Swamy temple in Yanamalakuduru, Rama Koti temple at Satyanarayana Puram and Sivalayam temple at Ramavarappadu.