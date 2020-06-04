Vijayawada

‘Details sought from private schools to ensure quality education to all’

School Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission chairman R. Kantha Rao addressing the media in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

School Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission chairman R. Kantha Rao addressing the media in Vijayawada on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: KVS Giri

Regulatory panel chief alleges false propaganda by some managements

In response to the release of a notification seeking detailed information from private educational institutions, some of the managements have unleashed a false propaganda against the School Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission, according to its Chairman R. Kantha Rao.

At a press conference here on Wednesday, Mr. Kantha Rao, a former judge, said the managements of private schools were asked to furnish complete details of the strength of students, teachers, number of classrooms and other facilities in their respective institutions. Reacting to the notification, some of the managements had moved the court and also unleashed a propaganda to malign the image of the commission.

Mr. Kantha Rao asserted that the commission had the right to seek any information from the educational institutions in the State as it was aimed at ensuring quality education to all sections.

English medium

Pointing to the fact that the High Court had set aside the GO on introduction of English as a medium of instruction in government schools in the State, Mr. Kantha Rao said a survey conducted after the court order revealed that 97% of the parents wanted English as a medium of instruction for their children.

He said Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy wanted to change the face of the education sector by ushering in reforms, and went on to add that criticism and obstacles at the initial stages was natural.

Mr. Kantha Rao said it was not true that the parents had opted for English medium under pressure, as suggested by reports in a section of the media. He said the commission had learnt that unmindful of the financial problems people were facing on account of the lockdown, a few private school managements had been sending messages to parents, pressurising them to pay fee.

He said parents who were facing financial problems should send their children to government schools that were being given a facelift. The government was leaving no stone unturned to impart quality education. Qualified teachers were appointed, nutritious food was being served under the Mid-Day Meal scheme and school kits, comprising all the school-related needs of a student, were being distributed under the Jagananna Kanuka programme.

Asserting that education was not a business but a social responsibility, he said the several changes brought about in this sector were aimed at providing equal access to education to all children.

Commission’s Vice-Chairperson Vijaya Sarada Reddy, secretary A. Sambasiva Reddy and others were present.

