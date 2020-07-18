Deputy CM has seta bad example: CPI

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has taken serious exception to the statement reportedly made by Deputy Chief Minister S.B. Amzath Basha that lack of facilities at the State COVID Hospital on the SVIMS campus dictated his decision to take treatment for the disease in Hyderabad.
Sensing the repercussions, Mr. Basha retracted the statement, saying his family members were already undergoing treatment at a known hospital. However, it left the government thoroughly embarrassed and giving ammunition to the Opposition.
“The statement shows the real state of affairs. When a Deputy Chief Minister goes to a neighbouring State, how can the common man go to the hospital confidently?” asked CPI Chittoor district Secretary A. Rama Naidu. The Chief Minister should immediately initiate steps to improve facilities in quarantine centres and isolation wards at the COVID hospitals, in view of not only the rise in cases, but also in the mortality rate.
‘Palle Bata’ call
Party’s state Secretary K. Ramakrishna participated in the district committee meeting through ‘Zoom’ app organised on Friday, when he gave a call to the cadre to march to the villages. The ‘Palle Bata’ call slated for July 25 was made to understand the ground realities in the farm sector and the problems faced by agriculturists. This apart, the party would also distribute vitamin tablets and face masks to the villagers.
