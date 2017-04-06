Depression will overtake cardiac disorder, says WHO

A homemaker, 33, consumed 30 anti-hypertension tablets used by her mother-in-law in a bid to end her life. Her family members were shocked because there was absolutely no reason for her to do so. She was rushed to a hospital and then referred to a psychiatrist.

Diagnosed with Depression, she was put on anti-depressants and became normal. Everyone feels down one time or the other, but if the low mood continues for days together, it could be an indication of Depression. If sadness and apathy last for two consecutive weeks, it is referred to as Major Depression Syndrome by psychiatrists.

The World Health Organisation (WHO), which focuses on the most alarming of the health problems, through its World Health Day (observed on April 7) has identified Depression as a disease which is not getting the attention it deserves. The theme for the World Health Day this year is rightly “Depression: Let’s Talk,” says Vishal Indla, chief psychiatrist at the Vijayawada Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (VIMHANS), a research organisation.

Unfortunately, the patients are not in a condition to recognise the symptoms and the awareness about it is so low that relatives and friends just brush it off, he says. But Depression is a real disease victims of which need proper treatment. The first line of treatment is anti-depressants. Patients also need different therapies like the Cognitive Therapy which helps them check negative thoughts, he explains.

Case studies

There are two typical case studies in India when it comes to Depression, he says. Those who take to alcohol to cope with the plight and those who attempt suicide unable to tolerate it.

In yet another case study, a youth, 22, took to alcohol. Alcohol only aggravates the problem.

“WHO said the Depression would be the leading cause of ‘morbidity’ by 2030. Depression would overtake cardiac disorder which is now in the lead,” says Dr. Vishal.

The biggest misconception about Depression is that it can be overcome with willpower. “Can deafness be overcome with willpower? It is the same with Depression which is a biological problem and not a psychological one. I found that many family members arguing that the patients can overcome the disease with willpower,” Dr. Vishal says.

According to WHO reports, even in developed countries 50% of the people suffering from Depression are either undiagnosed or untreated.

There are no figures available for India. It is very difficult to make an estimate because many patients of mental disorders are still taken to traditional healers, Dr Vishals says.