DEO office shut down after staff tests positive

The office of the District Educational Officer at MSR Junction here was temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.
The task force officials rushed to the office and declared it a red zone, following which the staff were instructed to work from home till further orders.
An eight-member family in Varadaiahpalem mandal was among those who tested positive on Monday, while the district’s tally crossed 5,000.
The border check-post at Nagari towards Tamil Nadu was kept under strict surveillance as the cases had crossed 700 in the Nagari Assembly constituency, with six deaths.
Meanwhile, the police personnel and officials at Palamaner municipality decided to impose curbs on public movement from Tuesday. The task force officials said that the business hours would be restricted from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.
