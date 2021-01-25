Demand grows for new district HQ at Penukonda

Citizens of Penukonda have begun mounting pressure on the State government to declare Penukonda the headquarters for the new district to be carved out of Anantapur. People from Hindupur and Puttaparthi also have been raising their voice to get the two towns declared the new district headquarters.

On Sunday, a massive programme was organised by the Penukonda Paryataka Porata Committee inviting all senior citizens and influential people from the region irrespective of political affiliation to give an impetus to their demand for forming the new district with Penukonda, the second capital of Sri Krishnadevaraya, as the headquarters.

A 16-page brochure compiled by committee president Pratap Reddy explains why Penukonda fits the bill and outlines the infrastructure available, industries, highways, reservoirs, rivers and forest assets.

The supporters of this idea feel Penukonda, where the ancient palace exists, would be the centre point with good connectivity for people in the entire Hindupur Parliamentary constituency right from Tanakallu/Kadiri to Amarapuram.