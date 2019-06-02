Demand for reinstallation of YSR statue gets louder

The demand for the reinstallation of the statue of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy at the Police Control Room (PCR) Junction came to the fore again after the landsliding victory of the YSR Congress Party in elections.

Representatives of the YSR State Reinstallation Committee and members of DREAM, an NGO, staged a demonstration on Saturday at the AP Fire Services Department headquarters where the statue has been placed since long.

Committee president M. Suresh Kumar said that the statue was removed by the TDP government on the pretext of clearing roads for the Krishna Pushkaralu, claiming that it was not necessary.

“YSR, during his Chief Ministerial tenure, had introduced several welfare schemes such as Arogyasri, 108, 104 ambulance services, fee reimbursement and others for the welfare of the poor. We will take the issue of reinstallation of the statue the notice of YSRCP leader. We will also meet Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy,” he said.

Soon after the party won in the elections, some YSRCP corporators from the city vouched to ensure that the statue was reinstalled at the PCR Junction.

At centre of row

After the poll results were out, the YSRCP corporators said that they were planning to reinstall the statue and place portraits of YSR and Mr. Jagan in the municipal council halls.

The 12-feet bronze statue of YSR was removed in a late night operation by the VMC officials citing road congestion in October 2016 drew a flak from the Congress and YSRCP quarters.

Though the statues was not big enough to block the traffic flow, a miniature dam occupied most of the road space.

The statue was installed by the Congress in September 2011.