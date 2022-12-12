Delhi social worker from Delhi on a mission to promote blood donation reaches Vijayawada

December 12, 2022 05:51 am | Updated 01:52 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Kiran Verma, a Delhi-based social worker who set out on a 21,000-km walk to promote the cause of blood donation, from Thiruvananthapuram on December 28, 2021, reached Vijayawada city on Sunday.

Pointing to the fact that there was a considerable drop in the number of blood donors after the outbreak of COVID-19 across the country, he said through this walk, he wanted to motivate around 5 million people to donate blood so the blood banks and hospitals don’t run dry.

So far, Mr. Verma has covered more than 9,700 km, walking through 135 districts. He says, en route, in support of his walk, 79 blood donation camps were organised in different parts of the country and more than 13,328 units of blood was collected.

Mr. Verma is the founder of an organisation called ’Change with One Foundation’ which runs two programmes- Simply Blood, a virtual blood donation platform that connects blood donors and seekers in real time free of cost and ‘Change with One Meal’ under which unlimited food is served for ₹10 in Delhi.

