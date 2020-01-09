Decks cleared for panchayat elections

The High Court on Wednesday cleared the decks for panchayat elections. It directed the government to conduct the elections by March 3. Accordingly, the State Election Commission (SEC) is taking steps for issuing a notification on February 8.

The SEC is also preparing to issue a notification for elections to the Zilla Parishad and Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies (ZPTCs and MPTCs) on January 17.

The results are to be declared by February 10 and the process completed by February 15.

Following the HC nod, the SEC is making arrangements for conducting elections for 660 ZPTCs, 10,229 MPTCs, 12,951 village panchayats and over 1.30 lakh wards.

The SEC has filed an affidavit in the HC undertaking to hold the elections as per the given schedule.

Kicking off the whole process, the Panchayat Raj, police and other departments concerned are going to discuss the course of action as time is short.