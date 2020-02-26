Decentralisation is need of the hour: YSRCP MLAs

YSR Congress Party MLAs reiterated that decentralisation was the need of the hour, while speaking at various meetings on Tuesday.

According to a release by the party, MLA Dharmana Prasada Rao, in Srikakulam, said that Amaravati was made into a business model by former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and development was concentrated in just one region.

“Mr. Naidu’s business model was to build eight cities around the capital city so that his associates who purchased land in the region could get richer by selling off them for huge profits,” he said.

Mr. Rao said, “Our patience is running out and we cannot continue to be in the lurch while development takes place only in one region. Our district does not even have a good parade ground for ceremonial functions. Should we be silent if money is pumped into one region and roads are laid at exorbitant rates?”

He alleged that the land in the capital region had gone into the hands of real estate dealers.

“Why should capital be built with ₹1 lakh crore of public money while small works elsewhere were ignored. The Vamsadhara and Nagavali water could not be used and the project has been pending since long,” Mr. Rao said.

MLA Kakani Govardhan Reddy, in Nellore, said that Mr. Naidu was trying to create unrest in the State.

“The concept of self-financing is nothing but real estate business. It is not farmers who are going to benefit out of Amaravati, but the TDP leaders who purchased lands around the capital. None of them is a farmer. Even those who attacked our MLAs and MP are not farmers but TDP workers and hired hands,” he said. .