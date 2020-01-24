Deadline for work on Kanakadurga flyover extended to February-end

The deadline for completion of the Kanakadurga flyover has now been extended to February-end as work is still pending.

Collector A. Md. Imtiaz, along with officials of concerned departments, inspected the work on the flyover near the Kanakadurga Temple on Thursday.

Mr. Imtiaz asked the contracting firm and officials of the Roads and Buildings Department to complete the project by the end of next month.

Earlier, R&B officials told the State government that the project would be completed by the end of January after the earlier deadline of December 31, 2019 was missed.

Mr. Imtiaz said that till date, 85% of the project has been completed, and works like fixture of three spines and construction of approach roads were pending. R&B superintendent engineer and project in-charge G. John Moshae and others were present.

Meanwhile, Mr. Imtiaz asked officials of the Revenue Department to finalise proposals within two days for land acquisition for completion of the Gunadala flyover.