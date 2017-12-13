Vijayawada

Dead DSP ‘transferred’ by DGP office

A Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) D. Ramanjaneyulu, who worked in the Special Branch at Tirumala, and died a few months ago, got transfer orders in the shuffling made by the government on Monday.

Director-General of Police (DGP) N. Sambasiva Rao issued orders transferring 16 DSP to different wings in the State.

In the transfer list, D. Ramanjaneyulu, listed as 14th candidate, was asked to report in the Police Headquarters at Mangalagiri.

‘Clerical error’

The DGP office said the transfer of a dead officer “was a clerical error” and said that serial no.14 in the transfer list stands cancelled.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 4, 2020 1:10:30 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Vijayawada/dead-dsp-transferred-by-dgp-office/article21558227.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY