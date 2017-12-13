Dead DSP ‘transferred’ by DGP office

A Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) D. Ramanjaneyulu, who worked in the Special Branch at Tirumala, and died a few months ago, got transfer orders in the shuffling made by the government on Monday.
Director-General of Police (DGP) N. Sambasiva Rao issued orders transferring 16 DSP to different wings in the State.
In the transfer list, D. Ramanjaneyulu, listed as 14th candidate, was asked to report in the Police Headquarters at Mangalagiri.
‘Clerical error’
The DGP office said the transfer of a dead officer “was a clerical error” and said that serial no.14 in the transfer list stands cancelled.
