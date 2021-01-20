‘Data Science promising field for research’

VIJAYAWADA

Five-day faculty development programme gets under way

Data Science is the answer to many problems in society today and it is a very promising area for research, according to V. Sunil Kumar, Director, Data Science, Ericson, Bengaluru.

Addressing the inaugural session of a five-day national-level online faculty development programme on Data Science, organised by the Department of Information and Technology, Gudlavalleru Engineering College at Gudlavalleru on Tuesday, he said this particular field offered a mine of knowledge.

The event has been sponsored by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and AICTE Training and Learning Academy (ATAL). Citing example of Data Science playing a significant role in the pandemic situation, Mr. Sunil Kumar, through a PowerPoint presentation, explained how it helped the government organisations take quick decisions.

College Principal G.V.S.N.R.V. Prasad said eminent people from the field were invited to enlighten the faculty on the latest trends on the subject. More than 180 faculty members from various engineering colleges in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana were part of the programme.

Coordinator of the FDP Ch. Kavitha spoke about the ever-increasing demand for Data Science.